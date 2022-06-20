Primary school jobs: BJP leader arrested for duping people
kolkata: A BJP leader of Howrah who had contested in the Assembly elections from Udaynarayanpur, has been arrested for duping several youths on the pretext of providing jobs in the primary schools as teachers.
According to sources, a group of youths alleged that the BJP leader identified as Simitranjan Knarar has taken money from several youths and had assured them of jobs in primary schools. After the Calcutta High Court recently declared the second list of 2017 TET examination illegal, the youths were seen protesting against Knarar.
On Friday the BJP leader was picked up from his residence.
After the news spread, the youths gathered outside the Udaynarayanpur Police Station and started demanding their money back. It is alleged that though Knarar had given cheques to a few of the youths, however, the cheques had bounced.
Meanwhile, a BJP youth leader was arrested on Sunday at Taltala police station in connection with an old case.
The leader identified as Bikash Sharma had allegedly obstructed police from performing their duties in 2019. Recently an arrest warrant was issued from the concerned court regarding the matter.
