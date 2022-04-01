Primary runway at city airport to start ops from Sunday

KOLKATA: The primary runway of Netaji Subhas Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport which was closed for flight operations for construction of three Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) is expected to start functioning from Sunday.

According to sources, NSCBI airport authority had decided to construct three RET in order to clear the runway for flight landing quickly. At present the flights have to cross a long distance after landing to go to the taxi bays. This move is more time consuming. After the RETs start functioning the flights will be able to leave the runway quickly which would help the other flights to land without wasting fuel.

Among the three RETs one has been constructed on the Madhyamgram side and two others in Rajarhat side.