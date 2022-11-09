Primary Education Board publishes marks obtained by TET 2017 qualified candidates

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday published the marks obtained by candidates who had qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2017.

In the same notification they stated that the list of reserved category candidates, who had obtained 82 marks in the test, will also be treated as TET qualified candidates and the list will be published by the primary education board soon.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on November 3 had ordered the Board to consider all the reserved category candidates who got 82 marks in TET 2017 as TET qualified. Around 1,89,514 aspirants had taken part in TET 2017, out of which 9, 896 passed the test.

Sixteen reserved category candidates from TET 2017 and five candidates from TET 2014 had approached the Calcutta High Court. All of them had secured 82 out of 150, bringing their percentage to 54.67 per cent. According to the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), candidates under reserved category need 55 per cent and under general category, they need 60 per cent to pass. The lawyer representing them had argued that 54.67 per cent should have been treated as 55 per cent.

The marks obtained by the candidates who had qualified the TET 2014 will also be released soon. The president of WBBPE Gautam Pal on Monday said, "The intimation of the marks secured by the candidates will help them during the interview process."

The Calcutta High Court directed the Board to do the needful in this regard. The Board has already published notification for holding TET examination 2022.