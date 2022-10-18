Primary Education Board: High Court junks peitition challenging recruitment circular

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the recruitment circular of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).



Justice Tirthankar Ghosh dismissed the complaint filed by job aspirants on Thursday. Justice Ghosh gave the green signal for the primary education board to continue the recruitment process from October 21. The complainants had challenged one of the criteria published by the board on September 29, which stated that candidates who have passed Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) are also eligible for the examination. According to the complainants, B.Ed. degree holders cannot participate.

Justice Ghosh also stated that a case is going on in the Supreme Court on whether the B.Ed degree holders can apply for the post of primary teachers. He also stated that the future of the case depends on the verdict of the apex court.

According to the revised notification issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on June 28, 2018, B.Ed qualified candidates can take part in the recruitment process. The Rajasthan High Court stayed this notification, which was challenged by the NCTE in the Supreme Court. The case is still pending.

However, Justice Ghosh had instructed the primary education board to find out whether the board authorities are authorised to publish such amendments.

The TET-2022 examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 this year. It will be held on a single day throughout West Bengal as per the NCTE guidelines. Earlier the state primary education board president Gautam Pal had stated that the recruitment will be conducted twice a year.