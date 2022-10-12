Primary Edu board wants to recruit all deserving candidates by end of this yr

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) wants to complete the recruitment process of all deserving candidates who have passed the 2014 and 2017 TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) by the end of this year. The WBBPE will again issue notification for primary teachers' recruitment in January next year.



Reiterating that passing the TET is not tantamount to getting jobs, Goutam Pal, chairman of WBBPE said that the Board will go by the merit-based panel. "I have great sympathy for them (the agitators). I can assure them that none of them whose names figure in the merit list will be left out. We will go by the rules only. We will fill up 11,000 vacancies, a notification for which was issued recently. I urge them to have faith in us,'' he added. According to the Board, over 1,24,952 candidates had passed the 2014 TET examinations out of 20 lakh candidates who had applied. Over 1.18 lakh candidates had taken part in the interview and 42,627 had bagged jobs. In 2017, about 1,89,514 candidates appeared and 9,896 passed. In 2020-21, about 16,500 vacant posts were created and 29,665 candidates registered. Around 13,665 had taken part in the recruitment process and 13,564 had got appointment letters. 16101 candidates were not included in the panel.

The Board chairman said that a section of the media is circulating wrong information regarding TET. "Several issues related to this are pending at the legal forum. However, the recruitment will be done following the 2016 rules of NCTE. All the candidates who have passed the 2014 and 2017 TET should apply through proper procedure,"a senior Board official said.

For the TET, the examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 this year, the details regarding the submission of online application forms will be available on October 14 and applications can be made online from October 21.