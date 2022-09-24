Primary Edu Board sends names of 185 candidates for appnt

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Thursday recommended the names of 185 candidates to the respective district primary school councils for appointment to the post of assistant teachers in primary schools, who are scheduled to join before Durga Puja this year.

The concerned district primary school councils will be handing over the appointment letters to them. The selected candidates have been asked to contact the concerned district primary school council by September 26.

The complete list of candidates was published, including information on the candidate's name, roll number, category, TET score, higher secondary, trained marks, interview, aptitude, extracurricular and total score.

These candidates had sat for the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). There were six questions wrong in the examination. The candidates had approached the High Court as they had not been appointed even after passing the examination. In these cases, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the Board of Primary Education to appoint all the candidates by September 28.

The Primary Education Board had started the process soon after the judgment. Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education had called 187 candidates for verification process and aptitude test at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan in Salt Lake on September 19.

According to the notification released by the state Primary Education Board on September 16, the verification process and aptitude test was held from 10 am to 5 pm.

The arrangement was done in compliance with the order of recruitment by Justice Gangopadhyay, which was passed on September 5, 6 and 7. The orders were with regards to 2014 TET result.