Pricey potatoes worry consumers, Burdwan farmers come to rescue

Kolkata: With the prices of Chandramukhi potatoes going up to Rs 30 per kg, farmers and local administrations in various districts, particularly in Burdwan, are now eyeing at Pukhraj potatoes to provide customers an affordable option for the starchy tuber.



People in various districts are spending a lot of money on vegetables as the prices of potatoes and onions have skyrocketed.

Farmers in East Burdwan district and also the local administration are trying to explore different options. In order to ease the pain of the people, the local farmers are trying to bring 'pukhraj potatoes' into the local markets so that the buyers can get potatoes at a cheaper rate.

Jyoti potatoes are sold in markets at Rs 25 per kg while Chandramukhi are sold at Rs 30 per kg. Onions are being sold at a price of more than

Rs 100 per kg in various markets across the state.

Pukhraj potatoes are mainly cultivated in different parts of East Burdwan and the prices of these potatoes is lesser.

The farmers and local administration in East Burdwan are now trying to ensure that the Pukhraj potatoes reach the markets.

Once they reach the markets, they will serve as an alternative to other potatoes and people will be able to afford them.

Farmers in Kalna, Purbasthali, Memari and Shaktigarh areas cultivate Pukhraj potatoes in large number. Most of the yield are sold in local markets. These potatoes cannot be kept in cold storages as they get perished.

The cold storage owners are also reluctant to keep these potatoes as it involves a high risk. To meet the requirements, the retailers in Burdwan and other South Bengal districts have taken initiatives to procure and bring pukhraj potatoes into various markets.