Prices of essential commodities go north ahead of Lakshmi Puja

kolkata: The continuous rise in fuel prices amid the ongoing festive season has led to a steep hike in prices of essential commodities in the retail markets across the state. Ahead of Lakshmi Puja—which falls on October 9—the soaring prices of the essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables, have added to the financial woes of the commoners.



With back-to-back festivals lined up in October this year, such escalations in costs have put the commoners in a difficult situation. In several households, inflation seems to have impacted the celebrations. Though the festive season is a time for celebration and extravaganza, most households have instead tightened their purse strings.

Across the retail markets in city, most varieties of vegetables and fruits remained way too expensive ahead of Lakshmi Puja. On an average, the cost of most of the fruits and vegetables has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10. "After Covid-19, there is no doubt that people from different sections of the society have been under pressure due to the rising cost of essential items. The cost of rice has increased by at least Rs 10. The price of vegetables and fruits has risen by at least Rs 5 to Rs 10," the general secretary of the forum of traders' organisation, Rabindranath Kole, said.

Besides, fruits and vegetables, the price of milk has also increased by Rs 2 per litre. This hike was the second such surge in less than seven months.

This hike was done by two largest players in the packaged milk market, Amul and Mother Dairy.

Earlier, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, had said it had decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and other markets effective from August 17.

The inflated milk prices will affect households in the state especially as it is used for making festive delicacies and offerings for Goddess Lakshmi.