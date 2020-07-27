Price of tomatoes hits Rs 100/kg

Kolkata: The price of chillies went up to Rs 250 per kg on Sunday as vendors blamed its short supply to wholesale



markets.

It went up to Rs 150 per kg on Friday. Again its price has skyrocketed to Rs 250 per kg on Sunday, which earlier stood at Rs 70 to Rs 80.

Tomato, which was priced between Rs 50 and Rs 60 till Thursday, touched Rs 100 on Sunday.

"Not only tomatoes, prices of other vegetables have shot up by Rs 10 per kilogram and at some places even more because trucks carrying different vegetables did not come to the market due to lockdown on July 23 and July 25," said Sandeep, a

vegetable vendor at Park Circus market.

The reasons behind shortage in supply, as cited by them, include no supply of green chilli from different districts including Murshidabad.

A major part of the requirement in the city usually gets supplied from Beldanda in Murshidabad. Though they have failed to put forward any satisfactory reasons behind the short supply of the same, they claimed that the price of green chilli will get normalised once it starts coming from the districts and adjacent states including Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

"Today, I wanted to buy coriander leaves from the nearby market. But it was not available. I paid Rs 30 for one kg of onion. I am buying lesser quantity than usual," said Afaque Haider, a customer and resident of

Raja Bazar.

The price of Chandramukhi potato has gone up from Rs 28 to Rs 30. It has gone up to Rs 35 this week.

However, the state government has decided to help people get the same at Rs 25 per kg from Sufal Bangla stalls.