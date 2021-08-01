Price of auto LPG gas increased by over Rs 5 in one go

Kolkata: The price of auto LPG gas has increased by Rs 5.38 paise in one go in Kolkata on Sunday. This is one of the rare occasions when its price has increased by such a large margin in one go.



It has come up as a cause of concern for auto-rickshaw operators amidst the Covid pandemic situation.

The price of auto LPG in Kolkata stood at Rs 55.99 per litre on Sunday.

This comes when the price of petrol remained above Rs 100 for nearly past three weeks.

The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was Rs 102.08 a litre and Rs 93.02 a litre respectively.

The auto-rickshaw operators are in deep trouble with the abnormal hike in the prices of auto LPG gas. The price of the same was Rs 50.61 a litre a day ago and it was Rs 48.04 a litre in the month of June.

"We had passed through the worst of all times as there were restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. We had no earning for months. Now the fuel price is going up leaving us in a clueless situation. Passengers are not willing to pay extra. As a result we are incurring heavy losses due to the hike in fuel prices," said Manoj Samanta, an auto-rickshaw owner.