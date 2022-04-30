Price hike: TMCP holds protest rally

Kolkata: Youth leaders of Trinamool Congress under the banner of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) took to the streets on Saturday afternoon protesting against the escalating cost of petrol, diesel and domestic gas. Youth leaders Saayoni Ghosh, Jaya Dutta, Trinankur Bhattachrajee, Debangshu Bhattacharjee participated in a huge rally from Rajabazar till Shyambazar.



Among the seniors, TMC state general-secretary Kunal Ghosh took part in the 'michil' that started after a road meeting in Rajabazar area. Gas cylinders were put on bullock carts as a mark of protest against domestic gas which is priced at Rs 976 in the city.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the Modi-led Central government must reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas immediately to provide relief to the common man.

"The price of domestic gas should be reduced by at least Rs 300 immediately. Petrol and diesel prices should also be slashed. When the price had reduced globally, the Centre had not cut down the rate. The funds they have collected have been kept on reserve so that it can be used for party (BJP) programmes," Banerjee had alleged. She further reiterated that the Centre had earned a total revenue worth over Rs 17.31 lakh crore through taxes on petrol and diesel.