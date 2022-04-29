Price hike: Stop tormenting people's lives, quit blame game, TMC urges PM

kolkata: Trinamool Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop blame game and address the price rise issue which has affected common people badly. Trinamool Congress on Thursday tweeted: "Dear @narendramodi ji, WHO ARE YOU PLANNING TO BLAME FOR THIS? Do you have an explanation? Stop tormenting the lives of people across the country. Stop peddling lies. Quit the blame game. NOW!"



Trinamool leaders alleged that when the prices of essential commodities are going up Prime Minister, who is eager to talk on everything, is silent. To cover up his fault, he had blamed the Opposition Chief Ministers and talked in such a way as if they were responsible for the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. Trinamool leaders alleged that the Prime Minister is lying just to confuse the people.

Trinamool leaders said Palm Oil is being sold at Rs155.57. It used to cost Rs150.72 one month ago and Rs 129.48 one year ago. Similarly, Vanaspati is being sold at Rs160.29 against Rs 154.48 one month ago and Rs 128.01 one year ago.

The current price of Soya Oil is Rs166.52 against Rs 161.47 a month ago and Rs 140.59 one year ago. Sunflower oil is being sold at Rs 189.10 now against Rs 182.89 one month ago and Rs 163.3O one year ago. Trinamool leaders said the lives of people have turned from bad to worse and the PM has nothing to say in the matter.

Kunal Ghosh said: "Common people need oil, dal and vegetables. But the prices have gone beyond the reach of common man who finds it extremely difficult to run the kitchen."

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging states to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man during a virtual interaction with Chief Ministers and reiterated that her government had spent Rs 1,500 crore in the last three years to subsidise petrol and diesel prices in Bengal. "The interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was completely onesided and he alone delivered an utterly misleading speech.

The facts shared by him were wrong. We have been providing a subsidy of Re 1 on every litre of petrol and diesel for the last three years and have spent Rs 1,500 crore to give relief to the common man but the Modi government is not paying Rs 97,000 crore that is due to us. We have also waived road tax to the tune of Rs 400 crore to provide respite to the masses," Banerjee said