Price hike of essential items: TMC launches hunger strike

KOLKATA: The Assam unit of Trinamool Congress organised a 12-hour hunger strike to protest against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.



The Central government has not uttered a single word on the issue.

Meanwhile, the lives of common people have become miserable and they find it extremely difficult to run their household.

Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Today our @AITC4Assam leaders and workers started a 12-hour hunger strike to protest against the rising prices of essential commodities. The Union Government has been tormenting the lives of people for far too long! THIS NEEDS TO END NOW."

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, said time had come when the Centre should address the issue of price rise. The prices of essential commodities are going up every day and have become beyond the reach of common man. Kunal Ghosh, Secretary of Bengal unit of Trinamool Congress said the reduction in the price of diesel and petrol will not help in bringing down the prices of essential commodities. The Centre has not cleared Bengal's dues worth Rs 92,000 crore.Trinamool Congress has launched statewide movement against the rise in the price of essential commodities and cooking gas. In many places party leaders cooked food on the traditional chullah as a mark of protest. Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee has urged all leaders upto the block level to ask the BJP leaders, who will visit the districts as to why the Centre was not clearing the dues. Trinamool will launch movement demanding reduction in the prices of essential commodities soon.