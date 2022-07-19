Price hike of cooking gas: TMC takes out rally in South Dinajpur

balurghat: Women wing of South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress conducted a torch rally on Sunday evening at Kamarpara, located just outskirts of Balurghat protesting over excessive price hike of cooking gas in recent times by Narendra Modi-led Central government and for the preparation of upcoming party's Martyrs' Day rally scheduled to be organised on July 21 in Kolkata.

South Dinajpur Women TMC president Pradipta Chakraborty, who took part in the rally, said: "It is extremely difficult for us to run the families as a result of the exorbitant price hike in cooking gas and other essential commodities that was imposed on us directly by the Centre. We wanted to give a message to the Narendra Modi government through this rally to control the price of cooking gas and other daily essentials immediately." According to her, Mamata Banerjee would address a rally on the historic Martyrs' Day in Kolkata from where it is expected that she would give her message on it to party workers.