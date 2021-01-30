Prez should not have said anything in support of new agri laws during Parliament address: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said that it was not right on the part of President Ram Nath Kovind to support the new agricultural laws, during his address to the joint session of Parliament, "knowing well that the farming community had been protesting against the legislations".



TMC MP Saugata Roy, after a meeting of the party's core committee, stated: "The

President should have also mentioned that the violence at the peasants' rally on Republic Day was a manufactured

one".

"Without disrespecting the President's address, we want to say that when the farming community in the country is up against the farm laws, it was not right on his part to support the laws," Roy added.

The veteran leader stated that 19 opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, did not attend the joint session addressed by the President.