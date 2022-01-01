'Prevention of increasing cybercrimes is key challenge'

kolkata: Prevention of cyber crime—which is increasing—is the primary challenge for Kolkata Police. The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police (CP),Kolkata, Vineet Goyal said this after taking over the charge from former CPSoumen Mitra on Friday.After taking over the charge of CP, Kolkata, Goyal mentioned that Kolkata Police was the oldest police force in the country and it had always maintained a good track record.



He also said the Kolkata Police had always given priority to the safety and security of the citizens and people had always supported the police. Goyal further stated that prevention of cybercrimes was the new challenge as technology was getting updated continuously.

Many people are being victimised by cyber frauds due to lack of awareness.Regarding the Covid protocols, Goyal said: "Special arrangements have been made for the Park Street area. It is our request tofollow Covid appropriate behaviour. When going to public places, please wear masks. We want people to enjoy but not at the cost of their personal safety and the safety of other people."

He also mentioned that people were being informed through the public address system in the Park Street area to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

If anybody found not obeying the orders, then legal actions would be taken up accordingly.

On Friday morning, a farewell parade was organised by the Kolkata Police at the Police Training School for Mitra before the charge handover process.

Mitra was given guard of honour, following which he went toLalbaazar to hand over the charge of CP, Kolkata to Goyal.In the evening, Goyal took a round of the city, including the Park Street area, to ensure that the Covid protocols were being followed accordingly.