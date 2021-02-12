Prevent BJP from coming to power, let Bengal live in peace: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of turning the law and order situation poor in the states it has its government, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee hit out at the saffron brigade stating it not to play any pressure tactics here and let the people of Bengal live in peace.



"It would be of no use to put pressure on me. They are attacking those who fight for the people. I would like to tell them that their pressure tactics are not going to bear any fruit as I am a street fighter. I always fought for the rights of people and always continue to do so," Banerjee said.

She maintained: "I would urge people to take a look at the situation of the BJP-run Tripura at present. The law and order situation there is in shambles. People in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are victims of rampant hooliganism. They have looted farmers and did not allow people to practice their religion. They do riots. I would not bow down before such people."

Raising the question that "now do you (BJP) want Bengal?", Trinamool Congress supremo said: "Let Bengal live in peace. People of Bengal should protect the tradition and honour of Bengal. Do not allow the BJP to gain power here."

She assured all support to the NGOs and organisations of civil society by working hand in gloves with them for different social works after coming to power for the third consecutive terms.

"I would urge you all to extend support to us. The BJP has cancelled registration of many NGOs after coming to power. As a result they are not getting necessary funding to carry on with their social works. I would like to urge you to collect the names and other details of all those attending the meetings today and other such organisations that work actively in different parts of the state but couldn't turn up today. As only a few days left for the elections to get declared, it would not be possible to do something for you now. But I assure of working together for the betterment of the society after the election," she said.

Banerjee stated that such organisations have a vital role to play to make people aware about the fake videos and news that the BJP often spreads to create division in the society.

The TMC chief added that she will not utter a word which breaches decorum.

"All political parties should maintain dignity.

Courtesy cannot be one-sided. It has to be both ways," she said. The chief minister accused the BJP of spreading fake news and fake videos on social media to mislead people.

"After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots, you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people," she said, attacking the saffron party.