Presidency University violence: Panel formed to probe incidents

kolkata: Presidency University forms a 'high-powered' committee consisting of professors from different departments to look into the recent incidents of violence and submit a report with recommendation at earliest.



A notice was issued by the office of the Registrar of Presidency University on Monday. It stated that Vice -Chancellor Anuradha Lohia has formed the committee to enquire into the recent incidents, which occurred last week.

It also mentioned that the chairman of the committee will be the Head of Geography department Soumendu Chatterjee while the Dean of Students will be the Nodal Officer to liaison with the committee. The committee's member secretary will be assistant professor of Life Sciences and former superintendent of girl's hostel Puja Ray.

Other heads of the departments like Gagari Chakrabarti, Avishek Adhikari, Biswajit Roy and Salim Zaweed are also part of the enquiring committee.

"The committee will start functioning with immediate effect and submit a report along with the recommendation at earliest. The committee will have the right to call any concerned person for hearing. The competent authority will not hesitate to implement the recommendations in appropriate manner in compliance with rules and regulations," the notice by the Registrar stated.