Presidency University to start online admission for UG courses on Aug 18

Kolkata: Presidency University (PU) will open its window for online application in three year Undergraduate (UG) courses for Arts and Science for August 18.



The application forms will be accepted till September 1 and there will be no application fee.

A notification released by the university in its website has made it clear that admission in UG will be strictly on the basis of merit that will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by a candidate in her/his Madhyamik or equivalent and Higher Secondary /equivalent examinations.

The admission committee of the university in its meeting last Thursday had unanimously decided not hold any entrance test this year for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses in the varsity considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation when the health of the students assume utmost importance.

The provision merit list and other lists is expected to be published on September 5, 2020. The total number of seats in 16 subjects taught in UG in the varsity are : 38 each in Bengali and English, 30 in Hindi, in History 46, in Philosophy 20, in Political Science 31, in Sociology 32 , in Performing Arts 15, 53 each in Chemistry and Economics, 28 in Geography, 31 in Geology, 116 in Life Sciences, 53 each in Mathematics and Physics and 28 in Statistics.

The admission committee has recommended different criteria for the computation of Merit List related to the UG admission for various courses in PU. In case of all other subjects except Statistics and Economics the marks secured by a candidate in both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary and their equivalent examination will be tallied.

Immediately after settling the admission modalities the Nodal Officer (Admission ) of the varsity had written to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) urging the latter to cancel the notification for PUBDET 2020. The notification mentioning the dates of admission schedule was uploaded in the PU website on August 14.