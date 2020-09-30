Presidency University to start academic activity from Oct 1

Kolkata: Presidency University will start its academic activity for both undergraduate and post graduate from October 1. The university has notified its academic activity calendar for 2020-21 in its website.



According to the notification, the academic activity for odd semester (I, III and V) in both UG and PG will be held till March 7, 2021. The end semester assessment will be held between March 10 to 24, 2021 and the results will be published tentatively in the 3rd week of April .

However, the calendar has stated clearly that for both UG and PG first year academic activities will commence within a suitable time after completion of admission.

The departments may adopt alternative modes and methods in compliance with CBCS requirements for holding classes. "The mode of teaching-learning process may be designed by the departments in an efficient and innovative manner in order to maintain 'social distancing', safety and health of students. One of such effective modes may be distant-digital mode," said a senior university official. He assured that the teachers will do the needful to bridge the digital divide and reach to every single student through various modes of virtual teaching.

However, the calendar may be changed under direction of the competent authority if there is any unforeseen situation amidst Covid pandemic. Independents' Consolidation has demanded that in case ofdepartments that require lab work or fieldwork (eg. geology) or in departments where the physical presence of students is important (eg. performing arts), some alternate measure should be in place and the students should be informed clearly about the same. Since students cannot access the library till the campus reopens, the University must

undertake the task of digitising the library.

Presidency University has more than 30 per cent vacant seats in subjects like Sociology, English , Geography, Physics.

However, with the admission process still continuing the university authorities are hopeful that the vacant seats will be filled up in due course.