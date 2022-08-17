Presidency University to hold workshop for Civil Service aspirants
KOLKATA: Presidency University along with an educational technology company to conduct a workshop and orientation programme on Wednesday for students aspiring to appear for Civil Service examination.
The initiative was taken after a group of students approached the Dean of Student ArunKumar Maiti with a wish to have such a workshop on campus. According to a coordinator, the number of aspirants had slipped in the past few years.
This year students, especially from humanities courses, have shown interest in civil services. The students from the History department are more inclined towards such preparations.
This workshop aims to create a platform for the students to clarify their doubts and ask questions to a professor from the private coaching centre.
Keeping in mind the request made by students, the university has decided on conducting the programme on Wednesday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
The Head of the Departments will also be informed as there may be a clash between the workshop timing and the classes.
Around 50 students are expected to attend the workshop, most from the postgraduate course.
