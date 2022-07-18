Presidency Univ to start process based on plus II marks from today
kolkata: Presidency University announces admission process through plus-II marks for the undergraduate courses from July 18 to August 5.
The provisional general merit list will be published on August 12 and the first online reporting is scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 16.
Departments like chemistry, geography, geology, life sciences, mathematics, Bengali, English, history, performing arts, philosophy, political science and sociology will pay attention to a candidate's class 10 grades.
While departments like economics, physics, statistics and Hindi will pay attention to their plus-II marks only.
According to its admission notice, the university has specified that students, who completed their plus-II in 2022 and not before that, will be eligible to apply for session 2022-2023.
Unhappy by this, the Presidency University Students' Council had sent an e-mail to the authorities. The screenshot of the mail posted on social media by the Union reads, "Preventing students who appeared in Examinations before 2022 from applying to our university will be extremely discriminatory towards many aspiring candidates who appeared for Higher Secondary Examinations before 2022." They demanded for the immediate removal of this criterion.
Meanwhile issues have been raised against the college conducting admission through merit basis.
The students had protested against it but stopped after the authorities promised to hold an admission test from next year.
