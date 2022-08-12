Presidency Univ students write to CM, seek start of admission process at Eden Hindu Hostel

Kolkata: Boys' hostel students of Presidency University wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought help to start the admission procedure after the reopening of the Eden Hindu Hostel.



The boarders met the Dean of Students on Friday. "The Dean told us that the Vice-Chancellor has told him to wait till the order comes from higher officials on the opening of the Hindu hostel," Anomitra Das, a student, said.

During the pandemic, when the college was closed and online classes were being practised, the hostel was also shut due to the absence of students. However, the offline classes began soon and the hostel still remains shut, triggering a protest among students. In February 2022, the students forcefully entered the hostel.

"There are students coming from villages and other parts of Bengal to study at the prestigious college. They were facing difficulty in the hostel. Even after its opening and multiple promises by the authority, the mess has not started in the hostel yet. Students have to cook their own meals or get food from outside," postgraduate student Debabrata Mondal said.

The borders said that in March, state Education minister Bratya Basu had called Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia and advised her to reopen the Eden Hindu hostel. Despite that, the hostel has not reopened.

Till now, the hostel has not started operating officially. Thus basic amenities like mess for the students have not started operating. Recently, the university published a list of students admitted to the girls' hostel at Salt Lake, but no such list or admission details have been released for the boys' hostel.