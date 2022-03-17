Presidency Univ students stage stir, demand hostel reopening

KOLKATA: A section of Presidency University students had been staging a sit-in on its College Street campus here for the past two days, demanding that hostels be reopened immediately.



The agitators, all boarders of university hostels in central Kolkata and New Town, were camping outside the office of Dean of Students Arun Maity, who continued to remain stuck in his chamber since Monday evening. Maity, when contacted, confirmed that the protest was being held, but refused to divulge any other detail.

Two other varsity officials were also held up in their offices on the first floor of the College Street campus as the students held demonstrations outside. One of the agitators said, "We have been staging this sit-in since 4 pm on Monday demanding that Hindu hostel in College Street and another girls' hostel in New Town be opened as offline classes

have begun."