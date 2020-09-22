Presidency Univ sees sharp fall in enrolment this year

Kolkata: Academicians and former teachers of Presidency College now University have raised questions whether the students are losing interest to study in this premier institution in view of the sharp fall in the enrolment of students in 2020.



The entrance test could not be held due to the pandemic and names of those candidates who had scored high marks in the higher secondary

examination appeared in the merit list.

After the first round of admission only six students have taken admission in Philosophy where the total number of seats is 20. In Geography, Sociology and English 9, 5 and 8 students have taken admission so far against 28, 32 and 38 seats in the respective departments. In Physics 14 students have taken admission against 53 seats and 43 students have taken admission in Physiology where the total number of seats is 116.

Aribinda Nayak, nodal officer of admission hoped that the seats would be filled up

soon.

A former principal of the college preferring anonymity said: "It is a fact that most of the meritorious students in science do not want to study basic science any more. The picture was just opposite four decades ago when most brilliant students opted for basic science. But what about the arts subjects and it is a matter of grave concern that the students have shown apathy towards this institution."

However, the Presidency University authorities are confident that all the seats would be filled up in course of time and refused to accept that the students have developed apathy towards this premier institution.