Presidency Univ pupils protest over hostel issues

KOLKATA: The students of Presidency University staged a protest on Monday demanding opening of the Eden Hindu Hostel mess and appointment of a hostel superintendent.



The hostellers submitted a letter to the dean of students ArunKumar Maiti stating their demands in five points. They have primarily demanded the authorities to begin the admission process for the boys' hostel, which is located at College Street.

The boys had occupied the hostel after offline classes by the university had resumed. The hostel has not opened officially, thus there is no mess system. Students have urged the authorities to restart the old system for mess.

Apart from this, the students have urged the students' section to do away with the old process of admission to the hostel where marks was considered an important criteria. They have asked the authorities to give admission to the hostel based on income and distance instead.The hostellers have also placed a demand on the opening of Ward 3, 4 and 5 for the boarders.