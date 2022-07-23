Presidency Univ Prof temporarily removed from HoD post
KOLKATA: The professor of Presidency University, accused of sexually harassing an undergraduate student, has been temporarily removed from being in-charge of the department.
The decision was made after the meeting of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with regards to the case. According to the college website, the accused professor has been replaced by the Dean of the Humanities and Social Sciences Sumit Chakrabarti while retaining the position of Assistant Professor at the department.
The professor was accused of coercing a student and allegedly forcing her to take at least 30 contraceptive pills after unprotected sexual activities.
He had allegedly sent her abusive text messages as per the screenshots shared by the survivor anonymously on social media earlier this week.
The accused also made a statement through social media post and denied the allegations against him, while accepting that they did indulge in sexual activities.
