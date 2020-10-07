Presidency Univ directs candidates on wait-list to appear for online admission process on Oct 8-9

Kolkata: Presidency University has directed the wait-list candidates who are interested to participate in the ongoing undergraduate admission process to report online on 8th and 9th October. The varsity has made it clear that only the candidates who report on the specified dates will be considered for filling up the vacant seats in the subsequent admission process on the basis of General Merit Rank (GMR).



"A number of candidates whose name has been figuring in the merit list four of which have already been released have not reported as yet. So we have asked them to report otherwise their names will not be considered in the subsequent admission process. A detailed notice in this regard will be published in the university's website on October 7," said a senior official of the university.

Around 40 per cent seats in the university are lying vacant and the varsity in its fourth provisional list for admission has sought admission in 28 seats in Mathematics, 24 in History, 28 in Physics, 15 in English to name a few. "This notice has been initiated to complete the first round of counselling so that we can take necessary action to fill up vacant seats," said the official.

He added that majority of vacancies usually exists in the reserved category and steps may be taken to de-reserve these seats in the subsequent stage of admission.