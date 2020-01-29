Presidency hostel renovation: Boarders seek Partha's intervention

Kolkata: The boarders of Eden Hindu Hostel, who are students of Presidency University has sought the help of state Education minister Partha Chatterjee in releasing funds for the renovation of three wards in the hostel.



The students had pointed out that they were handed over wards 1 and 2 after a long movement in November 2018, with a word of mouth assurance that the work for the renovation of the other wards 3, 4 and 5 will be completed and handed over to them in next few months.

"When the students protested again in November 2019, the Vice-Chancellor informed us that the university had not received the requisite funds from the department of Higher education and this has stalled renovation of the three wards," a boarder said.

The students have now been sitting in protest for over six days demanding the immediate handover of the three wards of the Hindu hostel that will enable 200 underprivileged students to afford accommodation and continue their studies unhindered.

The students had written a letter to V-C Anuradha Lohia on January 14, and four days after that she had again informed the students in writing that the funds have not been received from the state government.

"She has told us to raise the issue with the state. So we have brought the matter before the notice of the minister," a boarder who has been agitating said.

The boarders have expressed their hope that the matter will be sorted out with the minister's intervention.