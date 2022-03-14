'Preserve evidence of Pala, Sena dynasties in writing'

balurghat: A high-level state team from Archaeology and Information and Cultural Affairs department on Saturday evening visited Balurghat museum, where several archaeological items and historical evidence, have been preserved for researchers and common people of South Dinajpur.



The state officials-led by Rana Deb Das, the Assistant Director of Information from the department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal and Dilip Dutta Gupta, the Chemist from the Archaeological department, Government of WB inspected the first floor of the museum where historical evidence from Pala and Sena dynasties have been kept under tight security arrangements.

The team was accompanied by District Information and Cultural Officer (DICO) of South Dinajpur Rajesh Kumar Mondal, Assistant Professor of Itahar College Sukumar Barue in presence of district administrative officials. The officials reportedly directed the museum authority to narrate the whereabouts of this evidence in a written form so that the researchers and the people could get the information easily if required.

According to the officials, the supervision responsibility of the museum will be switched to the department of DICO instead of the department of the District Magistrate shortly. The officials had also inspected the extension part of the new building of the museum, which is now under construction. The members of the District Heritage Society reportedly submitted a memorandum to the officials regarding the matter of collecting the archaeological and historical evidence from the various parts of the district so that the valuable items can be preserved in the museum. Notably, South Dinajpur is rich in archaeological and historical evidence from various ancient dynasties including Pala, Sena and Gupta eras.