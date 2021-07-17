Preserve documents on Malda polls: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission to preserve all documents in connection with the Assembly election result in Bongaon South in North 24-Parganas and Baishnabnagar constituency in Malda district.



A BJP leader from Baishnabnagar and a Trinamool Congress leader from Bongaon South approached the Calcutta High Court to challenge the election result.

Out of the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state, 292 have cast their votes. Voting has not yet taken place in these two centres as candidates from Jangipur and Samsherganj has passed away.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court issued notice on the election petition filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Justice Shampa Sarkar issued notice to Suvendu Adhikari, the elected candidate of BJP, and directed that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition.

Justice Shampa Sarkar, during the hearing, directed that all the papers and Electronic Voting Machines related to the poll be preserved and a notice be served to the Commission, and the Returning Officer.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday issued stay order in connection with a special audit of Contai Co-Operative Bank. The Trinamool Congress had been making allegations against Adhikari for a long time about the financial corruption of Contai Co-Operative Bank. Earlier, the state government had ordered special audit of the Contai Co-Operative Bank.