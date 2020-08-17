Preserve basic principles on which this country was founded, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Independence Day that people must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on



which this country was founded as the freedom was hard-earned.

On Independence Day, Banerjee tweeted: "Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters. We salute all those who sacrificed their lives to make the dream of a 'free nation' come true. Our freedom was hard-earned, and we must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on which this country was founded"

Highlighting the significance of Independence Day in our life, Banerjee always urges people to hold high the country's rich tradition of peace and harmony.

A week ago she had said: "Independence Day is the most important day in our lives. We cannot compare this with any other day. It is the most important day in all respects. It is historically important and it is the most significant day for our democracy. Who wants to live without independence?"

She had not related it to any particular incident, but it came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the day of the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was as important as the country's Independence Day as the sentiment and

sacrifice of many are associated with construction of the temple.

The Independence Day at Red Road was organised in a small way compared to that of the previous years in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour by different contingents of the both West Bengal and Kolkata Police. She had also felicitated 25 COVID-19 warriors at Red Road on Saturday where the announcement of distributing 5 lakh masks across the state was also made.

Banerjee also called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhat at Raj Bhavan along with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Director General of Police Virendra and Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma. She spent an hour at Raj Bhavan and expressed her wishes to Dhankhar on Independence day.

Tableaus created awareness on the use of masks adorned the Independence Day parade on Red Road following all COVID-19 norms. One of the tableaus highlighted the "Safe Drive Save Life" campaign. It also contained captions urging people to use masks.

Another tableau has depicted how both the "life and livelihood" in Bengal were taken care simultaneously at this critical time of COVID-19 and the crucial role played by the police.