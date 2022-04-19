Preparations in full swing for Bengal biz meet

kolkata: Preparations are in full swing at the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) to make the two-day meeting of Bengal Global Business Summit ( BGBS) a smooth affair.



BGBS will be held on April 20 and 21 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

Delegates from several foreign countries and many domestic investors are likely to attend the convention.

Several high-level multi sectoral meetings were held on Monday to make the conclave a foolproof one.

Meetings were held with senior officers of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services department. The roads leading to the

Convention centre have been thoroughly repaired.

The national and international guests will be put up in various hotels in the city and New Town and arrangements have been made for their smooth transit to the venue.

State Industry department will set up stalls on a five acre plot situated next to the Convention centre. Many meetings will be held at the venue.

Chief Secretary HK Diwedi visited the Convention Centre to see the last minute arrangements on Saturday.

Meetings have been held to incorporate his suggestions.

The main auditorium where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the two day BGBS can accommodate 3200 persons.

The Convention centre which is the biggest of its kind in eastern India has been constructed following the initiative of Banerjee.

There are seven auditoriums of different sizes.

Meanwhile, Eco Park will remain shut from Tuesday for three days due to BGBS.