Preparation for state Budget of 2022-23 commences

Kolkata: The state Finance department urged all departments to prepare and submit their respective revised estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for 2022-23 by September 25.



This comes when the Finance Department has taken up the work for preparation of revised estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for 2022-23 with the annual budget for 2022-23 fiscal to be presented to the Legislative Assembly during the last quarter of the current financial year. It has to be submitted online.

The directorates under the Finance department have been instructed to submit the same by September 24. The "economic instructions" and "austerity measures", which are already in force, have to be kept in view while preparing the budget proposals for both the revised estimates 2021-22 and budget estimates 2022-23.