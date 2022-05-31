Prepaid taxi booking at airport: Passengers face inconvenience in absence of e-payment option
kolkata: Passengers booking taxi from the prepaid taxi counters in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport are allegedly getting harassed as only cash payment is accepted while booking a taxi.
For the past few months, the issue has become a major problem due to which passengers had to wait for long as they do not have change or try to withdraw money from nearby ATM counters.
If any passenger is unable to manage cash for booking a taxi, he or she had to book an online cab. Sources informed that earlier payment through debit cards were accepted but due to some technical issues the system often malfunctioned. The prepaid taxi counter was managed by the Bidhnnagar City Police but managing manpower and booth maintenance was given to the Progressive Taxi Mens' Union. The money used to be credited into the bank account of the Bidhannagar City Police from where the union used to receive a certain amount for the manpower and maintenance of the booth.
Recently, the union has bagged the tender and it has been decided that from now on the union will receive the payment and submit a portion of it to Bidhnnagar City Police's bank account like the system in Howrah railway station prepaid taxi counter.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT