Premium lounge set up at Kolkata Station

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has set up a premium waiting lounge at Kolkata Station for providing better services to the passengers.



"The fully air-conditioned premium lounge has been constructed at platform number 1, covering an area of 2000 sq ft. It has a wide range of facilities available on nominal charges. Some of the value added services are recliner, saloon, spa, game zone, massage zone, etc," said an official of Eastern Railway. The entry charge to the lounge is only Rs 30 per hour for a person. The comfortable sofa and Game Zone inside the lounge is available at no additional charge.

The lounge will enrich the journey for both domestic and international passengers at Kolkata Station. It has been constructed through Public Private Partnership mode for better maintenance and efficient operation of the services.

"The other specialised services like spa, saloon, and recliner have some nominal charges," said the official.