Preachers of fanatic politics claiming to turn state into 'Sonar Bangla': Mamata

Bolpur: Comparing BJP leaders with "Bargis" for attempting to ruin Bengal's culture, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the party that disrespects Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore is now claiming to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla'.



Launching a scathing attack on the saffron brigade for its divisive and fanatic politics, Banerjee added: "Just by buying four rotten MLAs, one must not think that they can buy the Trinamool Congress as it would be a hard nut to crack."

The rally on Tuesday received an overwhelming response with almost double the number of people joining Banerjee in the march compared to that of Union Home minister Amit Shah's roadshow that took place 10 days ago in Bolpur itself.

While addressing the mammoth gathering at the end of the 4-km march from Tourist Lodge More to Jambuni Bus Stand, Banerjee said: "Sonar Bangla was built by Rabindranath Tagore decades ago. So there is no need to build it in a new way. But we have to protect it as conspiracies are being hatched to destroy Bengal's culture and its backbone. They are propagating politics of hatred."

After paying floral tributes at a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at Jambuni Bus Stand, Banerjee added: "They are not even sparing Rabindranath Tagore and other eminent personalities. His Visva Bharati and Santiniketan have been attacked. Even Amartya Sen was not spared. The murderer of Gandhiji is their leader. I have come here to strengthen the protest."

Raising her voice against "BJP's politics of violence", Banerjee compared BJP leaders with "bargis" (a term that was used for Maratha empire's troops who indulged in large-scale plunder in western Bengal for at least 10 years in the middle of 18th century).

"Beware as 'bargis' are approaching the state. I would urge you all to save the state from the hands of these 'bargis'," Banerjee said after hitting out at the BJP leaders from Delhi for visiting Bengal quite often just because elections are approaching.

On Tuesday, Banerjee once again accused BJP of sending "outsiders" to Bengal's villages to make fake promises and offer valuables to people. "Give them a befitting reply if they come to distribute forms for government jobs as it is not the process to get the same. They are basically coming from outside to befool you and will flee to Delhi after misleading you all," she said, throwing a challenge before BJP of managing to win at least 30 seats and then to dream of 200 in the state.

"Earlier, they hardly used to visit Bengal. Now, they are talking of holding "darbar" here every week. Just keep in mind that they are coming here with vested interests because elections are only a few months away," she maintained, taking a dig at Shah by once again raising the issue of having five-star food at a tribal's house.

With an overwhelming turnout in Tuesday's rally, Banerjee said: "Size of our party's flags is comparatively smaller. But we have lakhs of workers and supporters to bear it. But they need to hire agencies to carry expensive and bigger flags of mammoth sizes."

Making people aware of BJP's tendency of pumping in cash to buy votes, Banerjee urged people to take the money they offer but not to cast a single vote to them. "Throw them out of Bengal to stop the politics of violence," the Trinamool Congress chairperson maintained.

Raising concern over the farmers agitating at Singhu border for almost over a month, Banerjee questioned: "Why will the Centre not listen to the farmers and withdraw the draconian law that took away all their rights. They (BJP) are not only spreading canards but also snatching food from one's mouth."

She once again urged people to get their names enlisted in voters' list considering that it would act as their safeguard if CAA is implemented.