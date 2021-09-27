Prashant Kishor registers as Bhabanipur voter

KOLKATA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has registered himself as a voter of BhabanipurAssembly constituency. The Election Commission's website claims that Kishor has registered himself in the period between January and April.

Kishor with an EPIC number of IUI0686683 has been shown as a permanent resident of BhabanipurAssembly constituency and has the polling station at Booth No- 222 at 21B, Rani Sankari Lane with St. Helen School as part name under the constituency.

Though the inclusion of Kishor's name was made ahead of the Assembly elections, interestingly it has come to the forefront before the by-election in BhabanipurAssembly constituency where Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain her post as the Chief Minister of the state.

Kishor was seen accompanying Banerjee when she went to Lakshmi Narayan temple in Bhabanipur on

September 16.