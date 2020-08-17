Pragati Maidan death case: Motive behind murder yet to be ascertained

Kolkata: The motive behind the murder of an elderly woman whose body was found inside the boot trunk of a taxi early on Friday morning in Pragati Maidan area is still unknown.

Sources informed that the prime accused identified as Malina Mondal, told the cops that she along with her brother Rang and husband Basu Mondal had killed her daughter's mother-in-law Suja Mani Gayen(60).

She alleged that Gayen used to harass her daughter on various

pretexts.

However, cops do not believe her as the harassment as Basu

and Malina's daughter was married Gayen's son around 20 years ago.

Cops suspect that there might some other motive behind the murder.