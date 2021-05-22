Pradip Majumdar made Honorary Advisor to agri dept

KOLKATA: Pradip Majumdar, Trinamool Congress MLA from Durgapur Purba, has been appointed as Honorary Advisor principally in the state Agriculture department. Majumdar, who was earlier Advisor to the Chief Minister on Agriculture, will also coordinate activities of Agriculture, Agriculture Marketing, Food and Supplies, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture and Fisheries Department.



Meanwhile, WBCS (executive) cadre officers in the state were reshuffled. As many as 19 officers have been appointed as Private Secretaries to ministers and the appointment is co-terminus with that of the ministers.

It has been stated in case of all officers that their "appointment would be co-terminus with that of the minister or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the minister or until further order, whichever is earlier".

Prabir Kumar Ghosh and Pulak Sarkar have been appointed as the Private Secretary of the state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and the state Labour Minister Becharam Manna respectively.

Anriban Dhar will now work as Private Secretary to the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Dipesh Barman has been made the Private Secretary of the state Power department Aroop Biswas. At the same time, five officers have been posted as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) to different ministers.