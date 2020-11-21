Prabrajika Vedantaprana of Sri Sarada Math passes away

Kolkata: Prabrajika Vedantaprana, of Sri Sarada Math passed away on Friday.



She was 77 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

Prabrajika Vedantaprana Mataji along with Prabrajika Sadatmaprana Mataji who died some years ago edited Nibodhata, the mouthpiece of Sri Sarada Math. A brilliant student of Calcutta University she joined the monastic order of nuns and dedicated her life to serve the poor and the needy. She took the leading role in publishing 'Janma Janmantarer Ma', a completion of articles which came out on the 150th birth anniversary of Ma Sarada in 2004. The book received great appreciation from the readers.