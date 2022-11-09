PPP model: Private bus owners refuse to accept govt fare of Rs 8

kolkata: The deal of the state transport department giving around 100 buses to be run by the private owners under the Private-Public-Partnership (PPP) model has hit a pause after the private owners are unwilling to accept the base fare of government buses, which is Rs 8.



The private bus owners' association demanded to keep the base fare as Rs 10. "We will take decisions according to what will be good for the people. For now there has been no further development," state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

The state transport department officials have had a meeting with regards to this with private bus owners and stated that in case there is a complaint, the bus will be seized. The aim of the department is to first provide 100 buses and then another 120, eventually 400 buses, which have been lying in depots. The private bus owners have raised an objection with regards to running in government base price as according to them the buses which are being given by the government have high fuel consumption and to run these buses with base fare below Rs 10 would not be sustainable for their business.

Earlier the state transport department had proposed a few conditions in order for the private entities to take over the unused buses.

They had sought a certain amount of money for the rent to be provided by the private entity to the transport department. Apart from this, the repair, renewal of all documents with regards to the vehicle will be handled by the private owner.