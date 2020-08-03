PPE & Covid treatment: Pvt hosps directed not to overcharge patients

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has issued a fresh advisory to the private hospitals in the state instructing them not to overcharge the patients on account of PPE and Covid tests.



The commission has fixed a particular amount to streamline the process of additional expenses levied on the patients of the outpatient departments (OPDs) during Covid period.

The WBCERC has found that the various private hospitals are charging diverse amounts at the OPDs in the guise of sanitary charges in addition to doctor's consultation fees. Henceforth, the hospitals would be entitled to take Rs 50 as 'Covid protection charges' that would include sanitizers, masks etc. The state government has already fixed a sum of Rs 1,000 per day on account of PPE charges. However, some private hospitals are charging an additional amount for sanitizers, additional gloves, head gear required for Covid protection. Henceforth, the amount fixed by the government would be considered as the 'Covid protection charges' which would include the cost of PPE but also other ancillary items ~ santizers, gloves and headgear.

The commission has also observed that the pathological laboratory authorized to conduct Covid tests by way of home collection are charging an additional amount over and excess of Rs 2,250 fixed by the government. The pathological laboratories would not be entitled to charge any additional amount above Rs 2,250 in case of home collection. They would be entitled to conveyance charges at Rs 10 per km calculated on the basis of distance from the nearest center of the concerned lab.

If any Covid patients are reluctant to get discharged despite being recovered, the treating doctors can release the patient after a clinical assessment and advise the patients to follow the treatments guidelines staying at home in consultation with the doctor over telephone. The reluctance of a section of patients to get discharged has been causing a dearth of Covid beds. Such patients can be shifted to 'Safe homes'.

The WBCERC has also observed that some private hospitals are using high end antibiotics. The private hospitals have been urged to ensure adequate stock of different brands of different price tags. This will release the financial burden of patients.