'Power tariff in Bengal lower than BJP-ruled states

KOLKATA: State Power minister Aroop Biswas said at the state Assembly on Wednesday that the power tariff in Bengal is less in comparison to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka.



The minister maintained that power cost is expected to reduce further with the Deocha Pachami coal block at Muhammadbazar in Birbhum district becoming operational.

"The per unit cost of power in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 7.54, in Assam it is Rs 7.55 while in Karnataka it is Rs 8.42 which is higher in comparison to Bengal," Biswas said responding to a query on power tariff from a BJP legislator in the Assembly.

According to the minister, since Mamata Banerjee government assumed power in 2011, both the two categories of sub-stations that are used for improvement in the power supply infrastructure have seen a significant rise.

The 33/11 KV sub-station has gone up from 422 in 2011 to 726 till date (an increase of 72 per cent) while 32/120 KV sub-station have gone up from 103 to 147 (increase of 42 per cent).

"Another 36 substations are under construction while DPR for 40 such-stations are being prepared," Biswas further informed.

On being asked about the progress of the power sub-station at Patharpratima in Sunderbans by

Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Jana, the power minister informed that the power station named Ramganga that involves an expenditure of Rs 27.47 crore will be completed by September 2022.

"Residents of four blocks having a total population of 137737 will benefit from this project," Biswas said.