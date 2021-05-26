Power minister to monitor supply system from Vidyut Bhavan

KOLKATA: State Power minister Aroop Biswas will monitor the power distribution system across the state following the severe cyclonic storm Yaas from the control room at Vidyut Bhavan on Thursday. The minister on Tuesday also supervised the preparedness of the department from the control room of Vidyut Bhavan to combat the situation.



West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already issued an alert, urging people to follow certain norms before and after the severe cyclone Yaas hits the coastal regions. WBSEDCL published a notification appealing the people not to cut trees fallen on overhead wires. If trees fall on the overhead power lines, locals must inform the department by calling the emergency numbers. People have been asked not to touch dangling electrical wires or if the overhead power lines are found in stagnant water. It also urged people not to touch wires if they fall on farmland. Farmers have been alerted to be cautious while going back to the field after the cyclone is over. People have also been requested not to stand near electrical poles during storms. Warnings have been issued on the usage of electrical gadgets during the cyclonic storm. WBSEDCL said electrical gadgets must be disconnected from the power line when the wind sweeps through. It also alerted people not to switch on pumps or any other equipment if they are in submerged condition. If there are any irregularities found, one can call at emergency numbers 8900793503/8900793504. People can also send pictures mentioning the name of the place through WhatsApp at 8900793100.