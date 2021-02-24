Power minister admitted to hosp

KOLKATA: State power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who had tested positive for Covid on February 18 was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on Tuesday.



Initially, he was kept under Home isolation but the doctors advised him for getting admitted to the hospital as his health condition slightly deteriorated. He has been suffering from various age related ailments. The 77-year-old minister has been under care of Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu. He has been referred to pulmonologist Dr Ankan Bandopadhyay for daily review. He suffers from hypertension along with other ailments. "There have been complaints of low grade fever since one day and malaise (weakness) for the last 2 days. He is stable on vital parameters. He is not requiring any oxygen support," sources said.