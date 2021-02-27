Power Min likely to be released on Feb 28

Kolkata: State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay may be released from the hospital on Sunday as his health condition has improved considerably. He is stable on various parameters, hospital sources said.



The 77-year-old minister was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata a couple of days after testing positive for Covid on February 18. Initially, he was kept under home isolation, but later doctors advised him to get admitted to a hospital as his health condition deteriorated slightly.

"Chattopadhyay's health is better. He has shown progressive improvement over the last four days. He had his breakfast on Friday morning and lunch in the afternoon. There are plans to discharge the patient on Sunday. However, he will be put under oral medication and would also be advised to remain in home isolation for seven days after discharge," the hospital authorities stated.

Earlier, the minister had complained of low-grade fever and malaise (weakness) before admission.