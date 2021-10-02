'Power links in pandals must comply with norms'

kolkata: Bidhannagar City police has urged the Puja organisers to ensure that the electrical connections in the pandals are done following proper norms and periodical checking must be conducted by experts.



This was decided at the Puja coordination meeting that took place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Friday afternoon.

The organisers have been informed about the guidelines of the Calcutta High Court and instructed to follow those strictly.

Also, the organisers have been requested to engage people who are fully-vaccinated as volunteers as much as possible. Police further instructed organisers to keep passage wide enough to avoid any congestion. No person, other than those who had been selected for the Puja purpose, would be allowed inside the pandals. The updated application of Bidhannagar City Police styled as Astha was also launched.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose, chairperson, Board of Administrator of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Krishna Chakraborty and Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police Supratim Sar were present at the meeting.

A Puja guide map was also published.