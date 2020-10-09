Power impasse ends: East Bengal transfers sporting rights to its investor

Kolkata/New Delhi: An impasse between East Bengal club members and its investor, Shree Cement, has ended and the club on Thursday said that it was "delighted to have its team" in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) is delighted to have its team in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-21 season," the club said in a statement.

"We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) from 2020-2021 season," said Shree Cement Managing Director H M Bangur. In a statement on Thursday, the Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) confirmed that things have been sorted. "We are delighted to be part of the ISL from 2020-2021 season. I would like to thank the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times. She is always ready to help in the development of sport in the state of West Bengal and we share the same vision," he said.

"At our club, the aim will always be to develop the game in every way possible. We promise to put our best foot forward and make the fans proud in our first season," Prashant Bangur, joint Managing Director Shree Cement, said.

East Bengal's inclusion in the ISL was completed late last month after the SCEBF acquired a majority stake in the club. Thursday's announcement signals a resolution of disagreements between the club members and the new owners over the transfer of power.

The decks are now cleared for the Kolkata giant to feature in the Indian Super League this year — which is likely to begin in November end.