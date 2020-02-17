Power dept worker dies after being electrocuted
Kolkata: An employee of the state Power department was killed after being electrocuted while working on an electric pole at Contai in East Midnapore on Monday morning.
Police said that the victim, identified as Kartik Pakhira, was a resident of Patashpur in Dhagrabanka village. Police came to know after speaking to local people, who had witnessed the incident, that he had climbed up the electric police to repair a snag. All of a sudden, they heard Kartik shouting for help. However, it was not possible for them to help him in any way.
Later, he was brought down with severe burn injuries and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors told the police that a major portion of his body had been burnt, which led to his death. The body has been sent for an autopsy.
The police said that they came to know that there was no power supply in the wires connecting the electric pole, when Kartik went up to work on it.
The police are now taking opinions of experts to ascertain how the person got electrocuted when there was no power supply in the area.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT