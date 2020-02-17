Power dept worker dies after being electrocuted

Kolkata: An employee of the state Power department was killed after being electrocuted while working on an electric pole at Contai in East Midnapore on Monday morning.



Police said that the victim, identified as Kartik Pakhira, was a resident of Patashpur in Dhagrabanka village. Police came to know after speaking to local people, who had witnessed the incident, that he had climbed up the electric police to repair a snag. All of a sudden, they heard Kartik shouting for help. However, it was not possible for them to help him in any way.

Later, he was brought down with severe burn injuries and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors told the police that a major portion of his body had been burnt, which led to his death. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The police said that they came to know that there was no power supply in the wires connecting the electric pole, when Kartik went up to work on it.

The police are now taking opinions of experts to ascertain how the person got electrocuted when there was no power supply in the area.